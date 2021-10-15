हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh: One dead, 14 wounded in bus-truck collision inside Aut tunnel

A Punjab roadways bus was on its way to Manali and the truck was returning from Manali side when they collided inside Aut tunnel. 

Pic Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: In a tragic incident, at least one person died and 14 were wounded in a collision between a Punjab roadways bus and a truck in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Thursday (October 14). 

 Mandi Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri as cited by PTI said that the bus was on its way to Manali and the truck was returning from Manali side when they collided inside Aut tunnel. 

While one of the persons died on the spot, 14 others suffered injuries and have been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, she informed. The deceased was the truck driver named Ganesh Kushwaha (30) resident of Uttar Pradesh, Times of India reported. 

Moreover, the police started a probe after registering a case in this regard, the SP added. 

According to TOI report, there was a long traffic jam on the NH-3 after the accident which was cleared once the bus and truck were removed from the site. The 2.7 km-long Aut tunnel has previously witnessed accidents as well due to vehicles overspeeding and dangerous driving, the report said. 

(With agency inputs)

