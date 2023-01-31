Himachal Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment Exam: CBI Searches 50 Locations in 7 States in Paper Leak Cases

New Delhi: The CBI on Tuesday (January 31) conducted searches at 50 locations in seven states as part of its probe in two cases related to the leak of constable recruitment exam papers in Himachal Pradesh, officials said.

The agency had registered two FIRs on November 30, 2022 on a request from the state government to take over the investigation of cases probed by the state police.

Question papers of written examinations for the post of Constables in Himachal Pradesh Police, held on March 27, 2022 were leaked ahead of the date by, it has emerged, several middlemen spread across states.

Middlemen based in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab were operating in an organised manner to leak the exam papers, it has been alleged.

The papers were provided to aspirants in return for huge money, officials said.