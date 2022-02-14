Himachal Pradesh reopens educational institutions, gyms, cinema halls from February 17

New Delhi: The Himachal Pradesh government on Monday (February 14) further relaxed curbs implemented due to coronavirus.

All educational institutions, gyms and cinema halls will reopen in the state from February 17 in the wake of a steep decline in Covid-19 cases. The step to reopen schools and other educational institutions comes as various states have restarted physical classes as daily Covid-19 cases fall.

Himachal Pradesh Cabinet decides to reopen all educational institutions, gyms and cinema halls from Feb 17 pic.twitter.com/JIfvKUi3YI — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2022

The call was taken at a Cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

Last week, the state government had lifted the night curfew imposed due to the Covid-19 situation. All social, religious, cultural, political and other congregations including weddings and funerals were also permitted to 50% of the capacity, both in indoor and outdoor areas.

Live TV