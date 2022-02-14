हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh reopens educational institutions, gyms, cinema halls from February 17

All educational institutions, gyms and cinema halls will reopen in Himachal Pradesh from February 17. 

Representational image

New Delhi: The Himachal Pradesh government on Monday (February 14) further relaxed curbs implemented due to coronavirus. 

All educational institutions, gyms and cinema halls will reopen in the state from February 17 in the wake of a steep decline in Covid-19 cases. The step to reopen schools and other educational institutions comes as various states have restarted physical classes as daily Covid-19 cases fall. 

The call was taken at a Cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. 

Last week, the state government had lifted the night curfew imposed due to the Covid-19 situation. All social, religious, cultural, political and other congregations including weddings and funerals were also permitted to 50% of the capacity, both in indoor and outdoor areas. 

