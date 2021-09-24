हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh unlock: Schools for Classes 9-12 to reopen from September 27

In Himachal Pradesh, students of classes 10 and 12 will attend schools on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, while students of standard 9 and 11 will have physical classes on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. 

File Photo

New Delhi: The Himachal Pradesh government on Friday (September 24) decided to reopen schools for Classes 9 to 12 from Monday in view of improving COVID-19 situation. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur in Shimla. 

Students of classes 10 and 12 will attend schools on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, while students of standard 9 and 11 will have physical classes on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, the state government said. 

For students up to Class 8, online classes will continue. 

“Himachal Pradesh Cabinet decides to create and fill up 8000 posts of multi-task workers in the educational institutions under Higher and Elementary Departments as per the provisions of the Part-Time Multi-Task Workers Policy 2020,” ANI quoted the Himachal Pradesh government as saying. 

According to the policy, the multi-task workers will be provided with a consolidated honorarium of Rs 5,625 per month for 10 months in an academic year, PTI reported. 

Earlier in August, the Himachal Pradesh government had shut schools for Classes 10, 11 and 12 in scare of the possible third coronavirus wave. The state government had allowed reopening of schools for Classes 10, 11 and 12 from August 2. While students of standard 5th and 8th were also permitted to visit schools for doubt clearances from August 2. 

(With agency inputs)

