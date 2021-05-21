हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttar Pradesh

Himalayas visible from UP's Saharanpur as pollution levels dip, see amazing pics

Previously the mountain range had remained hidden for decades due to pollution, but as the air pollution reduced following restricted activity because of COVID-19 guidelines, the beautiful scene has once again emerged for the residents to cherish.

Himalayas visible from UP&#039;s Saharanpur as pollution levels dip, see amazing pics

COVID-19 induced lockdown has shown a positive outcome in Saharanpur as it made the snow-covered Himalayan mountain range visible in Uttar Pradesh.

Previously the mountain range had remained hidden for decades due to pollution, but as the air pollution reduced following restricted activity because of COVID-19 guidelines, the beautiful scene has once again emerged for the residents to cherish.

Many people including Dushyant Kumar, a government employee and an amateur photographer, captured the magnificent sight and shared images on social media. Indian Forest Services officer Ramesh Pandey also took to Twitter to share some mesmerising pictures from Saharanpur.

Last year, in 2020 as well, the snow-capped peaks of the Himalayas had emerged to sight after the lockdown.

The rainy weather and a clear sky made the scenery even more strikingly pleasing with improved air quality.
 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Uttar PradeshSaharanpurHimalayaslockdownPollution
Next
Story

Protect kids orphaned by COVID-19, 'vulnerable sections': MHA to States, UTs

Must Watch

PT9M56S

COVID-19 Update: Coronavirus can spread up to 10 meters in the air