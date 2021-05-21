Himalayas visible from UP's Saharanpur as pollution levels dip, see amazing pics

COVID-19 induced lockdown has shown a positive outcome in Saharanpur as it made the snow-covered Himalayan mountain range visible in Uttar Pradesh.

Previously the mountain range had remained hidden for decades due to pollution, but as the air pollution reduced following restricted activity because of COVID-19 guidelines, the beautiful scene has once again emerged for the residents to cherish.

Many people including Dushyant Kumar, a government employee and an amateur photographer, captured the magnificent sight and shared images on social media. Indian Forest Services officer Ramesh Pandey also took to Twitter to share some mesmerising pictures from Saharanpur.

Last year, in 2020 as well, the snow-capped peaks of the Himalayas had emerged to sight after the lockdown.

The rainy weather and a clear sky made the scenery even more strikingly pleasing with improved air quality.

