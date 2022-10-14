NewsIndia
HIMANTA BISWA SARMA

Himanta Biswa Sarma’s SECURITY upgraded, Assam CM now gets 'Z+' category protection

Himanta Biswa Sarma’s security upgraded: As per the `Z+` category security protocol, over 50 CRPF commandos would accompany the Assam CM whenever he travels anywhere within the country.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 12:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Himanta Biswa Sarma’s security has been upgraded
  • The Centre has now provided Assam CM 'Z+' category cover
  • He will now be guarded by 50 CRPF commandos across India

Trending Photos

Himanta Biswa Sarma’s SECURITY upgraded, Assam CM now gets 'Z+' category protection

New Delhi: The Centre has upgraded the security of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma from the ‘Z’ category cover in the North-Eastern region to the ‘Z+’ category on an India basis, sources said on Friday. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), which is currently providing Sarma `Z` category security, will now facilitate him with `Z+` category security.

Sources said that the move comes after the security arrangement for Sarma was reviewed in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in consultation with the Central Security Agency and it has been decided to upgrade his present `Z` category CRPF security cover in North-Eastern region to `Z+` category CRPF security cover on all India basis.

The MHA has requested the CRPF to provide `Z+` category security cover to Sarma on an India basis, said the sources. As per the `Z+` category security protocol, over 50 commandos would accompany the Assam CM whenever he travels anywhere within the country.

Sarma was accorded a `Z` category security cover by the CRPF in 2017. Under earlier security arrangements, the `Z` category security was being provided to Sarma within the state. 

Live Tv

Himanta Biswa SarmaHimanta Biswa Sarma securityassam cm himanta biswa sarma'Z+' category securityHome MinistryCRPFAssam

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Video games negatively impacting children's health
DNA Video
DNA: Heart attack no longer sees age!
DNA Video
DNA: Report on awareness about Organ Donation
DNA Video
DNA: India's befitting reply to Pakistan on Kashmir issue at UN
DNA Video
DNA: Education is necessary, Hijab is a compulsion?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 13, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Stay Away From 5G Fraud!
DNA Video
DNA: Eye removed in the name of free operation
DNA Video
DNA: First look of electric flying car
DNA Video
DNA: 'Deep' analysis of road and system potholes