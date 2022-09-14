Hindi Diwas 2022: Why the day is celebrated on Sept 14; 10 interesting facts on Hindi

New Delhi: Language is audible and apparent. There wouldn't be any form of communication without language. On September 14, the nation celebrates Hindi Diwas. Today we celebrate Hindi, the language that unites the entire country. Not just in India. but also in many other nations, Hindi is spoken.

Hindi is our mother tongue and our nation celebrates this language today, as Hindi Diwas. It was on the 14th of September, on which Devanagari script became one of India’s official languages. The National Constitution designated Hindi as the official language. Hence, the first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru designated September 14th as Hindi Diwas.

Beohar Rajendra Simha, who was instrumental in getting Hindi written in the Devanagari script recognised as an official language of India, is also honoured on Hindi Diwas by commemorating his birthday. He was born on this day.

Interesting facts about the Hindi language

* Amir Khusro wrote and published the first poem in Hindi.

*The first Hindi magazine was Saraswati. It was a monthly magazine, founded in 1900, by Chintamani Ghosh.

*Udant Martand which means, the rising Sun was the first Hindi language newspaper published in India. It was published by Pt. Jugal Kishore Shukla weekly.

*Dadasaheb Phalke made Raja Harishchandra in 1913 which is the first Hindi full-length feature film in India

*The first Hindi television drama was aired in 1984-85 as Hum Log.

*Devanagari script is used to write Hindi, a language connected to Sanskrit.

*“Surya Namaskar and Jugaad,” which are commonly used Hindi words are also a part of the Oxford Dictionary

*The Persian word Hind, which means "Land of the Indus River," is the source of the name Hindi.

*Bihar was the first Indian state to adopt Hindi as its official tongue.

*Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the former Indian prime minister, gave a speech in Hindi at the UN in 1977.