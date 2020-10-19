हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kumar Vishwas

Hindi poet Kumar Vishwas's stolen Fortuner car recovered by Ghaziabad police after 8 months

In a good news for famous Hindi poet Kumar Vishwas, Ghaziabad police has succeeded in recovering his Fortuner car which was stolen from his residence in Ghaziabad's Vasundhara on February 15, 2019.

The police managed to recover Kumar Vishwas's car after arresting four people who were involved in stealing high-end luxury cars. According to Ghaziabad police, the accused identified as Mohammad Kallu, Kala, Kaamil and Naseebuddin used to change the chassis number of vehicles after stealing them and then they used to sell the stolen vehicles.

The police have recovered one more Fortuner and one Maruti Swift cars from the accused. It is learnt that illegal local-made pistols, love cartridges and four mobile phones were also seized from these carjackers. Talking to media, Ghaziabad SP Kalanidhi Naithani said that these accused used to change the chassis, registration and engine number of the vehicles before selling them off in the market. He added that these carjackers used to take around 5-7 minutes to steal a vehicle.

Indirapuram police station incharge Sanjiv Sharma said that the four accused were arrested on the basis of tipoff. During interrogation, the accused told Ghaizaibad police that one of their friends named Sukka used to send the RC of old vehicles on their Whatsapp number and they used to put the same information on the stolen vehicles. 

Tags:
Kumar VishwasFortunerUttar Pradesh
