Hindu-Muslim Name Plate Controversy Reaches Kumbh Mela: 5 Things To Know

Recently, the Yogi government mandated name plates on the paths of the Kanwar Yatra, but the Supreme Court issued an interim stay on this order. This decision has sparked a new controversy, extending to the Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj. The largest religious gathering in the world, scheduled to take place next year on the sands of the Sangam, is now at the center of a demand for mandatory identity verification. The Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad, the largest organization of sadhus and saints, has called for all attendees of the Mahakumbh to carry identity cards. Swami Hari Giri Ji Maharaj, the General Secretary of the Akhada Parishad and the patron of the Juna Akhada, has urged the government to issue an order requiring every visitor to the Mahakumbh, starting January 13, 2025, to carry a verified identity card. Here are the five key points you need to know about this issue.

The Kanwar Yatra Order and Supreme Court’s Decision

The controversy began with the Yogi government’s mandate that required name plates for those participating in the Kanwar Yatra. This move was aimed at ensuring better management and security during the pilgrimage. However, the Supreme Court intervened, placing an interim stay on the order. This decision has now extended its impact to the Mahakumbh 2025, with calls for a similar mandate for identity verification.

Demand for Identity Verification at Mahakumbh

In light of the Supreme Court's stay on the Kanwar Yatra order, the Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad has demanded that all participants of the Mahakumbh 2025 carry an identity card. Swami Hari Giri Ji Maharaj has emphasized that attendees should not only bring their identity cards but also bring verified copies. He has suggested that these copies be certified by a gazetted officer, municipal councilor, village head, or panchayat secretary. This measure aims to prevent the use of fake identity cards, which has been a recurring issue.

Implementation of Online Registration

Swami Hari Giri Maharaj has also called for an online registration system for the Mahakumbh attendees. This system would facilitate the creation of ID cards necessary for entry into the event. The online registration is seen as a vital step to manage the massive influx of devotees and to ensure their identity and security. The Akhada Parishad believes that this system would streamline the verification process and enhance overall safety.

Importance of Identity Verification for Security

With millions of devotees expected to attend the Mahakumbh 2025, ensuring security is paramount. The Akhada Parishad and sadhus believe that mandatory identity verification is crucial to prevent any form of violence or disruption. The measure is aimed at ensuring that only verified individuals enter the event, thereby reducing the risk of any untoward incidents. The Akhada Parishad has already informed all their Mahamandaleshwars and saints to collect the identity details of their visitors in advance to avoid any inconvenience.

Meetings and Future Plans

On July 18, a significant meeting took place in Prayagraj between the sadhus and saints of the 13 Akhadas and the Mela administration. The two-hour-long meeting discussed various critical issues related to the Mahakumbh, including security measures and the mandatory identity verification. The issue of fake sadhus was also discussed, and the Akhada Parishad is expected to release a list of fake sadhus soon. The meeting aimed to ensure that the Mahakumbh 2025 is grand and secure, with all possible measures taken to safeguard the devotees.