Gyanvapi Masjid case: Hindu symbols found- Here's what happened so far

Gyanvapi Masjid case: After the Babri mosque, Varanasi’s famous Gyanvapi Masjid, situated near the iconic Kashi Vishwanath Temple, has come under the scanner after a Varanasi's civil court ordered a detailed survey of the disputed Gyanvapi complex following several petitions that Hindu deities and objects were present inside the mosque. The court-appointed commissioners were asked to execute the survey, which was recorded on a videotape. A petition was later foiled by the Muslim side of the case challenging the court-ordered survey, which the Supreme Court refused. The detailed videographic survey was recently concluded and two reports- one led by Advocate Ajay Kumar Mishra while the other one by Advocate Vishal Singh was submitted before the court. The Varanasi court will now hear the matter on the findings of the report on May 23.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is all set to resume the hearing on the plea challenging Gyanvapi survey ordered by the Varanasi court today after it asked the trial court in Varanasi not to proceed with the survey hearing till Friday. Here’s is all we need to know about the ongoing Gyanvapi Masjid case and what is expected in the coming days

Findings of Gyanvapi Masjid survey- Hindu symbols found

The court-appointed Commission to conduct a video graphics survey of the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi Mosque complex on Thursday submitted, to the court, its report which said the members saw Hindu symbols like lotus, swastika, `Trishul` (trident), and `bell shapes` in the building.

Supreme Court to hear matter today

Supreme Court will resume hearing on the matter a 3 pm.

Owaisi vs UP govt

AIMIM chief Assasuddin Owaisi, who recently said that he doesn’t want to lose another mosque like Babri on Thursday said that the BJP is trying to push India to the era of riot.

On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Thursday said AIMIM's leader Asaduddin Owaisi "wants to remain in news" by making statements on the Gyanvapi mosque issue.

Varanasi Court to hear matter on May 23

A Varanasi court hearing the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri case on Thursday said that the matter to May 23 for the next hearing. Both Hindu and Muslim parties filed their objections and counter-objections on Thursday.

Muslims asked to attend Juma Namaz session

Meanwhile, the Anjuman Intaza Mian Masajid Committee in the wake of the Gyanvapi controversy has appealed for the least number of people to attend the Friday prayers.

SC ordered to seal the area where a Shivling was allegedly found

On May 17, the court had directed the district magistrate of Varanasi to ensure the protection of the area inside the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex where a `Shivling` is said to have been found during a survey and allowed Muslims to offer `namaz` and perform "religious observances".

Hindu trust demanded alleged Shivling back

Kashi Vishwanath Temple (KVT) Trust Chairman Prof Nagendra Pandey on Wednesday demanded handing over of the Shivling claimed to be found in Gyanvapi Mosque to Kashi Vishwanath Temple for proper worship till the matter is in court. "If the idol of Baba Vishweshwar was found then how can it be a `wazukhana`, this cannot happen now. We demand that, until the ruling comes, Shivling be handed over to Kashi Vishwanath Nyas so that God can be duly worshipped," Prof Pandey told ANI.