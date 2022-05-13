New Delhi: After the Babri mosque, the conversations around Varanasi’s famous Gyanvapi masjid have turned into a controversy after a petitioner alleged that the mosque was built by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb by demolishing a temple in the 16th century. The petitioner demanded a detailed survey of the complex by the Archeological Survey of India.

The survey move received strong reactions from both sides of the argument. The Supreme Court on Friday (May 13, 2022) refused to grant an interim order of status quo on the survey of the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex at Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh adding that the survey will be taped in a video.

However, this is not the first time that the Gyanvapi mosque has been pulled into a controversy, the masjid has been a centre of argument since 1194. Here are some interesting facts about Gyanvapi Masjid and its history.

The 1936 Gyanvapi controversy

According to the court archives and documents, in 1936, a trial to ascertain the validity of the Gyanvapi mosque witnessed many people including Professor Altekar’s testimony.

On 14 May 1937, historian of Banaras origin Professor Paramatma Sharan gave a statement on behalf of the British Government in which he presented excerpts of 'Ma Asire Alam Giri', written by the historian of Aurangzeb's time which said Gyanvapit Mosque was a temple in the 16th century.

The legal history

Lawyer Vijay Shankar Rastogi who is representing the Hindu side said that under Section 57 (13) of the Indian Evidence Act, the historical fact mentioned in the general history books is recognized as evidence.

Thus, Historical accounts of Altekar and the Chinese traveller Hiuen Tsang that are registered under the Indian Evidence Act 1872, talk about a temple and a hundred feet long Shiva Linga.

