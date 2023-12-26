'Hinduism Is No Religion, Just Deception': SP Leader Swami Prasad Maurya Makes Controversial Remarks Again

NEW DELHI: Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya has courted controversy once again and, this time, he has said that ''Hinduism is not a religion but just a deception.'' In a video shared by news agency ANI, the Samajwadi Party leader cited RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's past remarks highlighting that ''there is no religion called Hinduism but instead, it is a way of living.''

"Hindu bus ek dhokha hai...RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat has said twice that there is no religion called Hindu but instead, it is a way of living. Prime Minister Modi has also said that there is no Hindu religion...Sentiments don't get hurt when these people make such statements but if Swami Prasad Maurya says the same, it causes unrest..." Maurya was quoted as saying by ANI in a video.

#WATCH | Delhi: Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya says, "Hindu ek dhokha hai...RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat has said twice that there is no religion called Hindu but instead, it is a way of living. Prime Minister Modi has also said that there is no Hindu religion...Sentiments… pic.twitter.com/1qnULH1rqt December 26, 2023

Samajwadi Party leader's remarks have once ignited a heated discussion and prompted diverse reactions from various quarters.

Impact On the Hindu Community

Maurya's statement challenges the core identity of the Hindu community, raising concerns about the potential repercussions on its members. Many individuals and religious leaders within the community have expressed their displeasure and condemned the assertion as misleading and disrespectful.

In response to Maurya's statement, Swami Chakrapani said, "Swami Prasad Maurya is spewing venom. The vessel of his sins is now full... It's time to run a bulldozer over him. We request the Chief Minister of the state to take a bulldozer action on him. Instead of taking action against him, Akhilesh Yadav has promoted him... His name is Swami Prasad Maurya, but his work aligns with that of a venomous Maulana. He resides here in India bus speaks like a Pakistani."

Debate Over Definition Of Religion

This incident has fuelled a broader debate about the definition of religion and how different communities perceive and practice their faith. Scholars, theologians, and religious experts are engaging in discussions to dissect the implications of such statements on religious harmony and understanding.

Calls For Clarification and Apology

In response to the backlash, there are calls from the Hindu outfits demanding clarification on the intent behind the words. Additionally, some have demanded a public apology, citing the potential harm caused by such a sweeping declaration about a major religious tradition.