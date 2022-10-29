‘Hindus in good position, supported by govt’: Bangladesh Minister assures minority’s safety

New Delhi: The Minister of Information of Bangladesh Dr Hasan Mahmud on Saturday, October 29, 2022, assured the welfare of the Hindu minorities residing in the country and said that the Sheikh Hasina-led government is committed to their safety. He highlighted the preparation and peaceful conduct of Durga Puja celebrations in the country as a testimony to it.

There are about 2Cr Hindus in Bangladesh. This yr there were over 33,000 Durga Puja pandals. Hindus are in a good position & supported by govt. PM Hasina has ordered our party workers to keep a watch on puja pandals so that no wrongdoing happens like last yr: Bangladesh I&B Min pic.twitter.com/zQWyw2n5kT — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2022

Dr Mahmud, who is in city to inaugurate the Bangladesh Film Festival, stated that the Indo-Bangla relationship is not just dependent on the two countries' Teesta water-sharing arrangement. "The government of Sheikh Hasina is dedicated to defending the rights of Hindu minority in Bangladesh. The country's recent peaceful Durga Puja celebration is proof of this. The number of Durga Pujas held in Bangladesh this year was significantly more than the previous year "Mahmud stated during a press conference at the Press Club.

Referring to the communal violence in Bangladesh during Durga Puja in 2021, he said the country's government was extra cautious to avoid any untoward incident this year. "Those who had tried to create problems during Durga Puja stand exposed. We have taken special measures to ensure no untoward incident takes place," he said.

Speaking on India-Bangladesh relations, the minister said more than the government-to-government relations it is the people-to-people associations between the two countries that have helped strengthen the diplomatic relations.

"Our bilateral relation is not only dependent on Teesta (Water sharing). Whenever I come to India, I am asked this question. Our relationship is diverse," he added. The Teesta river water agreement has been hanging fire for more than a decade due to opposition from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Separately speaking to ANI, Dr Mahmud accused the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and their allies of supporting the fanatics groups, who causes ruckus and tensions in the country. He said that they possess anti-anti and anti-hindu stance. “Our govt has taken tough action against the miscreants,” he added.

Addressing the cattle smuggling incident from the India-Bangladesh border Dr Mahmud said, "Both governments are working on it and it has come down in the last few years."

