‘Kashmiri Pandits leaving valley in fear’: Omar Abdullah accuses BJP govt of lying, misleading people

Srinagar: National Conference vice president and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that the situation is not normal in Kashmir as is being claimed by the Government. He accused the Government of resorting to lies and misleading people through the media when the fact is that “ the whole village of Kashmir Pandits has been migrated to Jammu from Shopian district of Kashmir after the recent killing of a Pandit there."

Omer Abdullah, while talking to reporters in Srinagar, said, "Pandits are running from the Valley while the government is claiming they are leaving in wake of the commencement of the winter season. Did Pandits start feeling chill in October while ‘Chillai-Kalan’ has not started yet? Government is lying using some media men to twist the facts,” he said.

Omar Abdullah said that the government added even ‘yatris’ to the list of tourists and claimed that there was a massive footfall of tourists this season while the fact is that the tourist rush was normal between 17-18 lakh like the previous time.

Abdullah also stressed on resolving the Kashmir issue. “The government claims that after 2019 situation changed and is normal which is a lie and misleading claim from the government. The situation is not normal in Kashmir,” he said adding that like in past he is ready to help the government to bring youth into the mainstream. “We always tried to help bring the situation normal in Kashmir and this time as well we will help,” he added.