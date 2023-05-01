'His Ego Is Bigger Than Ravana': Protesting Wrestlers Hit Back At WFI Chief

New Delhi: Top Indian wrestlers on Sunday dismissed allegations that they were vying to take control over the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and called its chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's ego 'bigger than the Ravana'. Speaking to reporters, double World Championship medallist Vinesh Phogat said that the WFI president's charge that they are involved in politics is 'baseless'.

Vinesh Phogat's reaction came after Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is in the eye of a storm after the grapplers levelled sexual harassment charges against him and demanded his arrest as well as ouster from the WFI, on Sunday claimed that the wrestlers want to take over the WFI and that only one family -- the Phogats -- is behind the protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

"We are not involved in any politics. We speak straight from the heart and it connects, and that is why so many people are sitting here in our support," Vinesh Phogat said.

She alleged that Singh, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP, is being 'felicitated' despite 'exploiting' women athletes and urged the media not to give him a platform to speak till he is cleared by the courts.

"I ask how can you give such a criminal a platform? Ask yourself... That man is still saying things with a smile on his face. His ego is bigger than the Ravana (in epic Ramayana)," she said.

Wrestler Bajrang Punia also hit out at Singh for claiming that the wrestlers want to take over the WFI.

"His (Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh) son is the president of the UP Association, and the secretary is his son's brother-in-law. His son-in-law is also a member of a state association. He is accusing us of 'parivaarwad' while it is happening in his case," he said.

Punia also slammed Brij Bhushan for questioning the 'medal winners'.

"How many people become MPs in this country, and how many people win Olympic medals? To date, there are hardly 40 Olympic medallists, and thousands have become MPs," he said.

The protesting wrestlers, who first levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Singh in January, had resumed their sit-in on April 23 to demand that the findings of the Centre-appointed panel that probed the charges be made public.

The wrestlers have also complained of non-cooperation from authorities whom they have accused of cutting power and water supply during the night at their protest site.

The Delhi Police had on Friday filed two FIRs, including one under the POCSO Act, against Singh, who has completed 12 years as WFI President.

Brij Bhushan claims Bajrang Punia, Congress' Deepender Hooda hatched plot

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Sunday alleged that Congress leader Deepender Hooda and Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist grappler Bajrang Punia have hatched the conspiracy against him.

Interacting with reporters at his residence in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district, Singh said, "This whole conspiracy was hatched by Congress leader Deepender Hooda and wrestler Bajrang Punia. We have an audio (clip) to prove this. When the time comes, it will be handed over to the Delhi Police."

Singh, who has till now remained defiant about not quitting his post, said that he was ready to resign if it would make the protesters go back home.

About political leaders visiting the protest site of wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, he said, "The fight has now gone out of the hands of the players. Political parties have entered into this. I could see the signs from day one."

Various political leaders, including Congress' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Aam Aadmi Party's Arvind Kejriwal, have visited Jantar Mantar in the past few days and have lent their support to the wrestlers.