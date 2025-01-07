Advertisement
JUSTIN TRUDEAU

'His Exit Paves The Way For Respectful Indo-Canada Relations': Congress MP On Trudeau's Resignation

Congress MP hoped Trudeau's resignation would be the harbinger of peaceful Indo-Canada relations.
 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 07, 2025, 07:28 AM IST|Source: Bureau
After Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his resignation as the leader of the Liberal Party and as Prime Minister,  Congress Rajya Sabha MP Abhishek Singhvi on Monday called Trudeau's tenure one marked with 'foolish' policies.

Singhvi further said that Trudeau's resignation is a much-needed change for Canada and its global relations.

In a post on X, he said, "Justin Trudeau's resignation is a much-needed change for Canada and its global relations. His tenure was marked by foolish policies at domestic front and a soft stance on radical elements. We hope his exit paves the way for stronger, more respectful Indo-Canada relations."

 

 

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Monday (local time) that he will resign as the leader of the Liberal Party and as Prime Minister once a suitable successor is identified. He confirmed that he has discussed the matter with the Liberal Party President to initiate the search for a new candidate for the role.

"I intend to resign as party leader and as Prime Minister after the party chooses next leader. If I have to fight internal battles I can't be a good candidate. I have asked the liberal part president to search for a new candidate for the post of Prime Minister," he said, ANI  reported.

