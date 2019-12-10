हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hisar

Hisar teacher blackens class 4 girl's with sketch pen, parades her in school premises over poor result

The father of the nine-year-old girl has demanded that the private school should be shut down for allowing the incident to take place. 

Hisar teacher blackens class 4 girl&#039;s with sketch pen, parades her in school premises over poor result
ANI Photo

Hisar: A class 4 girl at a school in Haryana's Hisar was forced to walk inside school premises by a female teacher after she did not perform well in her examinations. Following the incident, the girl's family members registered a First Information Report against the school and the teacher and staged a protest in Hisar on Monday. 

The father of the nine-year-old girl has demanded that the private school should be shut down for allowing the incident to take place. "My daughter got less numbers in a test held on December 6. A female teacher painted my girl's face with black colour. She was made to go around the school and embarrassed. I demand the administration to close the school. She is in Class IV and even if she did not know the answer of the question, they should not have done that," the girl`s father told reporters here. 

According to the report, the teacher allegedly used a black sketch pen to blacken the girl's face and forced her to parade inside the school premises. 

Another student of the sixth standard claimed that apart from the victim, two-three more girls were subjected to similar treatement by the female teacher as a punishment for not doing well in the examination.

Confirming the incident, Jagjit Singh, Chowki Incharge Sabji Mandi told ANI that the matter is being probed and an action will be taken against the teacher if found guilty.

Tags:
Hisarschool teacherStudentMinorHaryana
Next
Story

Fire breaks out at furniture market in Delhi's Kirari, 8 fire tenders rushed to spot

Must Watch

PT21M59S

Taal Thok Ke: Politics on Delhi fire accident