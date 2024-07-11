Historic Connection Has Benefitted Austria And India: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the community event in Vienna on Wednesday where he highlighted the long and significant history and culture of both India and Austria, noting that the historical connection has benefited both countries in terms of cultural exchange and trade.

"Just like India, Austria's history and culture have been very old and grand. Our contact with each other also has been historic. This has benefitted both countries. This benefit has been regarding culture as well as commerce...," said PM Modi at the event.



Further, PM Modi said that there is a lot of interest globally in India's thoughts and actions and emphasised that India has shared knowledge and expertise with the world for thousands of years, promoting peace and prosperity, rather than war."Across the world, a lot of discussion is going on over India...What is India thinking today, what is India doing - it is essential to build a better-informed world regarding this...We have shared knowledge & expertise with the world for thousands of years. We can proudly say that India has not given 'yuddh' (war) but 'Buddha'. When I speak of Buddha, it means that India has always given peace and prosperity."He also expressed pride in India's role as a global partner (Vishwa Bandhu) and its commitment to continuing this role in the 21st century."That is why, even in the 21st century, India is going to strengthen this role it has. When the world views India as 'Vishwa bandhu' today, it is a matter of pride for us," he added.Moreover, PM Modi expressed his belief that governments alone cannot forge strong connections between nations and stressed the need for public participation to deepen relationships."I have always been of the opinion that the relations between two countries are formed not just by governments. Public participation is essential to strengthen relationships. That is why, I consider your role very significant for these relations," PM Modi said.Further in his address, PM Modi shared his ambitious vision for India's future at a community event aiming to become one of the top three economies globally. He targets achieving this goal by 2047, when India celebrates its 100th independence anniversary, and envisions a strong, developed India for the next 1000 years."Today India is growing at the rate of 8 per cent. With this speed, we will reach the top 3 (economies of the world). I had told the people of the country that in my third term, I would take the country to the top 3 economies of the world...Our Mission is 2047...The country would celebrate 100 years of independence, but that would be the century of Viksit Bharat," PM Modi said."India will be 'Viksit' in every manner. We are laying a strong foundation for India for the next 1000 years," he addedMembers from the Indian diaspora chanted 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' after PM Modi's address during a community event.