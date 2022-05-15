हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Veer Sawarkar

History forced on us was propaganda of 'West': Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Sawant announced that books written by Sawarkar `1857 Ka Swatanra Samar` and `Gomantak` will be reprinted by the government, reports IANS.

History forced on us was propaganda of &#039;West&#039;: Goa CM Pramod Sawant
ANI Photo

Unfortunately in our country, the history that has been forced upon us has been propaganda of `West`, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Sunday. "What they thought about us was that we are the land of snake charmers. They thought that we were a country of the poor. My question is did they invade us because we are poor? The answer is definitely no," Sawant said. Sawant was speaking after releasing the book `Savarkar (Part 2): A Contested Legacy, 1924-1966, by noted historian Vikram Sampath, during the closing session of Kumaon Literary Festival.

Dr. Bibek Debroy, Chairman, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India and Sumant Batra, Founder of Indian Cinema Heritage Foundation were also present.

"Savarkar was the first person to challenge vicious propaganda by `West` through his book `1857 Ka Swatantra Samar`. History has to be fact driven and not opinion driven," Sawant said.

"He challenged the British empire and fought against them. This book ignited the flame of patriotism among many youths. After independence, some sections spread lies, falsehood against him," Sawant said.

When the portrait of Vinayak Damodar Sawarkar was displayed in the Goa assembly, many asked us what was the connection (to display his portrait). We as Indians have largely failed to acknowledge the life and work of glorious patriots, Sawant told reporters after the function.

Sawant announced that books written by Sawarkar `1857 Ka Swatanra Samar` and `Gomantak` (over plight of Goans and struggle/need of liberation) will be reprinted by the government, so the future generation gets inspiration.

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Veer SawarkarGoaPramod SawantGomantakVikram Sampath
Next
Story

IMD predicts extremely heavy rainfall for 5 districts in Kerala on Monday, issues red alert

Must Watch

PT55M24S

Taal Thok Ke : How Agra's Hindu & Muslim reacted on Taj Mahal's matter?