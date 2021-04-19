हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

History would be kinder to you if Congress took your advice: Harsh Vardhan's reply to ex-PM Manmohan Singh's letter

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday (April 19) took it to his Twitter to share his response to former PM Manmohan Singh's letter on tackling the COVID-19 crisis addressed to PM Narendra Modi. 

History would be kinder to you if Congress took your advice: Harsh Vardhan’s reply to ex-PM Manmohan Singh&#039;s letter

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday (April 19) took it to his Twitter to share his response to former PM Manmohan Singh's letter on tackling the COVID-19 crisis addressed to PM Narendra Modi. 

Tweeting the previews of his response to ex-PM Manmohan Singh, the Union Minister said that the history would be kinder to him (Manmohan Singh) if only his own party had followed his advice.

“It is saddening, Dr Singh, that while you very well understand the importance of vaccination as an important method of fighting COVID-19 battle, people in responsible position in your party as well as the state governments formed by your party do not seem to share your views,” wrote Harsh Vardhan in his reply.

Taking a jibe at the opposition, the Union Health Minister also said, “It is shocking that senior members of Congress party are yet to utter a single word of gratitude towards our social scientist community and vaccine manufacturers for innovating under trying circumstances and empowering the world with vaccines.”

The response from Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan comes a day after ex-PM’s letter to PM Modi in which Manmohan Singh wrote, "the key to our fight against COVID19 must be ramping up the vaccination effort. We must resist the temptation to look at the absolute numbers being vaccinated, and focus instead on the percentage of the population vaccinated."

Earlier, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi also chaired a meet of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) and accused the central government of "gross unpreparedness" and "adhocism" in battling COVID-19 crisis. 

