This is a small lockdown, don’t leave Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal appeals to migrant workers

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday (April 19) in a press conference announced that to break the transmission of COVID-19 in the national capital, the city will be put under complete curfew from April 19 midnight till April 26 morning.

“It has been decided to impose a lockdown in Delhi, from 10 pm tonight to 6 am next Monday (26th April),” said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

“Delhi is facing the fourth wave of COVID-19...25,000 cases have been reported now. Delhi's health system has reached its limits. I don't say that the system has collapsed but it has reached its limits,” said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in the press conference.

The Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also urged the citizens of the national capital not to panic, “this is a small lock down, don't leave Delhi,” said Kejriwal.

He also added that the wedding in the city can still accommodate 50 people and the authorities will keep issuing e-passes for those who need to travel during the curfew.

"There will be a small lockdown in Delhi from 10 pm tonight. Essential services will continue. Marriage ceremonies will be allowed with a gathering of only 50 people," he said.

“Delhi’s health system has been stretched to its limit, and is under stress. Harsh measures will have to be taken to prevent a collapse of the health system,” Delhi CM added.

#WATCH| In the last 24 hours, around 23,500 cases were reported. In last 3-4 days, around 25,000 cases have been reported. Positivity rate&infection have increased. If 25,000 patients come every day then system will crumble, there's a shortage of beds:Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

While stating the condition of the city in the fight against COVID-19, Arvind Kejriwal said, “In the last 24 hours, around 23,500 cases were reported. In last 3-4 days, around 25,000 cases have been reported. Positivity rate and infection have increased. If 25,000 patients come every day then the system will crumble, there's a shortage of beds.”

Earlier, the Delhi government had announced a weekend curfew that ended at 5 am on Monday (April 19). The national capital on Sunday recorded the highest single-day spike with over 25,000 new COVID-219 cases.

