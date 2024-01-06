trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2706843
TRUCK DRIVERS' PROTEST

Hit-And-Run Law: Karnataka Truck Owners To Go On Indefinite Strike From January 17

C. Naveen Reddy, President of the association, said that the members held a meeting to discuss the new law and decided to go on strike from January 17. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Jan 06, 2024, 06:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The Federation of Karnataka Truck Owners Association announced on Saturday that it will launch an indefinite strike from January 17 in protest of the new hit-and-run law. C. Naveen Reddy, President of the association, said that the members held a meeting to discuss the new law and decided to go on strike from January 17. He said that the new law stipulates that a driver’s driving license is seized when an accident occurs in a foreign country.

He said that this will create problems for the truck drivers, as they will have to seek bail from the local security personnel in connection with the incident. He said that their demand is that this provision in the law should be scrapped immediately.

He also said that their other demands include the release of trucks that are seized in case of accidents and the reduction of fines that are imposed on the grounds of unnecessary traffic congestion. He said that the drivers across the country are concerned about the new proposal to levy huge fines and 10 years imprisonment for hit-and-run cases.

He expressed anger that the government took a one-sided decision without consulting the truck owners or anyone from the transport sector. He said that the move by the Central government will discourage drivers from continuing their profession.

He said that the harsh laws in the proposed act should be eased considering the interests of the truck industry and drivers. Vice President Srinivasa Rao, Suresh, Mansoor Ibrahim, General Secretary Narayana Prasad were also present in the press conference.

