Hizbul Mujahideen hideout busted in Kashmir's Sopore, one terrorist arrested

Srinagar: In a joint operation, the police and CRPF busted a hideout belonging to the banned terrorist organisation Hizbul Mujahideen in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore on Thursday (July 8).

One over ground worker (OGW) was arrested during the raid. The security said that they recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition.

“Today on specific information a cordon and search operation was launched at Ganai Mohalla Doabgah Sopore by Police Sopore and CRPF. A terrorist hideout belonging to banned terrorist organisation Hizbul mujahideen was busted in the basement of a single-story house,” a police handout read.

“Inside the hideout, a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered, which was to be used to cause a major attack (fidayeen) on the security forces. The hideout was destroyed on spot in presence of Executive Magistrate,” it added.

