Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist killed in Shopian encounter in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: The security forces killed an ‘A+’ categorized terrorist of proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen in an encounter in Zainapora area of Shopian in South Kashmir.

The security forces had input about the presence of terrorists in the area after which Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) was launched. During the search operation, terrorists fired on security forces resulting in a gunbattle.

''During the intervening night of 14/15 December, acting on a specific input regarding the presence of a terrorist in village Uzrampathri area of Pulwama, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police, 44RR and 182Bn CRPF in the said area,” Jammu and Kashmir Police informed.

The slain terrorist has been identified as Feroz Ahmad Dar, a resident of Heff-Shirmal Shopian. According to the Police, the slain terrorist was active since 2017 and involved in several terror crime cases including attack on the Minority Guard in December 2018 at Zainapora resulting in martyrdom of four police personnel and looting their service rifles.

''He was also involved in the killing of a girl namely Ishrat Muneer daughter of Muneer Ahmad Bhat resident of Dangerpora Pulwama in February 2019. He was involved in killing of a non local labourer, namely Charnajeet son of Hans Raj resident of Fazila Punjab and injuring another in October 2019 when they were loading apple boxes in a vehicle in Zainapora area of Shopian. Besides he was also instrumental in luring the gullible youth to join terrorist ranks,” Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including one AK rifle along with three magazines were also recovered from his possession.

