Hizbul terrorist killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora

A search operation has been launched by the police to look for the presence of any other terrorist in the area. 

New Delhi: A Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist has been killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora town on Tuesday (January 7). The police recovered arms and ammunition from his possession while the identity of the terrorist is being ascertained. 

Confirming the report, the Kashmir zone police said one terrorist was neutralised by the police in an encounter in Chursu area in Awantipora adding that police have started the search operation to look for the presence of any other terrorist in the area. 

According to reports, one or two terrorists are believed to be present in the area. 

Further details are awaited in this regard. 

