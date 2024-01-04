Hizbul Terrorist Nabbed In Delhi Was Involved In 5 Grenade Attacks In J&K, Has Strong Pakistan Links

New Delhi: A Hizbul Muzahideen wanted terrorist, who was involved in several attacks in Jammu and Kashmir was arrested by the police and the central agencies in Delhi on Thursday. The terrorist has been identified as Javed Mattoo, who had a bounty of 10 lakh rupees on his head. He was involved in terrorist activities since 2010. Many of his associates are in Pakistan. The police have recovered a pistol, a grenade and some documents from his possession. The police are interrogating him to find out his plans and his links with other terrorists.

Mattoo Carried A Bounty Of Rs 10 Lakh On His Head

Speaking to Zee News, HGS Dhaliwal, Special CP, Delhi Special CELL said, "Mattoo had a bounty of more than 10 lakh rupees on his head. He was arrested today by the joint operation of the central agency and the Delhi police. A pistol magazine and a stolen car were seized from him.

Involved In Multiple Grenade Attacks In J&K

Mattoo was involved in five grenade attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, where the police and the forces were also injured. He was involved in terrorist activities since 2010. "He is an A++ category terrorist. Many of his associates are in Pakistan," Special CP Dhariwal said.

"He had attacked the police several times in Sopore between 2010 and 2011. He had carried out an IED attack outside the police station, in which a constable was killed. He had also thrown grenades at the CRPF. He had attacked the BSNL office," he added.

‘Proud To Be Indian’: Brother Of Arrested Terrorist

In a video that went viral on social media platforms ahead of Independence Day last year, Mattoo’s brother Rayees Mattoo, was seen waving the tricolour in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore. Rayees, who runs a grocery shop, had said that he was proud to be an Indian and that he had nothing to do with his brother’s activities. He had also appealed to his brother to shun violence and return to the mainstream.