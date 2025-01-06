HMPV Cases: Health Ministry Confirms Two Cases In Karnataka

Another case of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) has been confirmed in Karnataka, bringing the total to two. The Indian Council of Medical Research detected the cases through routine surveillance for multiple respiratory viral pathogens, the Union Health Ministry reported on Monday.

A three-month-old female infant with a history of bronchopneumonia was diagnosed with HMPV after being admitted to Baptist Hospital in Bengaluru and has since been discharged, according to the ministry.

Earlier, an eight-month-old male infant with a similar history of bronchopneumonia tested positive for HMPV on January 3 after being admitted to the same hospital. He is currently recovering, the ministry stated.

The ministry highlighted that none of the patients have any history of international travel.

The ministry highlighted that HMPV is already circulating globally, including in India, with cases of respiratory illnesses linked to it reported in various countries.

According to current data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) network, there has been no unusual increase in influenza-like illness (ILI) or Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases in the country.

The ministry assured that it is closely monitoring the situation through all available surveillance channels. The ICMR will continue to track HMPV trends throughout the year.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is providing regular updates on the situation in China to help guide ongoing measures.

( With PTI inputs)