HMPV In India: Centre Says Ready For 'Health Emergency' As Tally Rises To 8

HMPV Cases In India: Union Health Minister JP Nadda said on Monday that the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) is not a new virus, and it was identified for the first time in 2001, and the virus has been circulating in the entire world for many years.

The remarks from the Union Minister come as India on Monday reported a total of eight cases of HMPV. Out of the total cases reported, two were reported in Bengaluru, one in Gujarat, two in Chennai, and three in Kolkata. Two infants in Karnataka and one in Gujarat, along with two children in Tamil Nadu, have tested positive for HMPV, health officials said on Monday.

The Union health ministry sought to assuage fears, asserting that it was well-equipped to handle any potential increase in respiratory illnesses. Briefing on the impact of HMPV, Nadda highlighted that it spreads through air, by way of respiration, and affects persons of all age groups. The virus spreads more during the winter and the early spring months, he added.

"Health experts have clarified that #HMPV is not a new virus. It was first identified in 2001, and it has been circulating in the entire world for many years. HMPV spreads through air, by way of respiration. This can affect persons of all age groups. The virus spreads more during the winter and the early spring months,” Nadda said.

“In recent reports, the cases of HMPV in China, the Health Ministry, the ICMR, and the National Centre for Disease Control are keeping a close watch on the situation in China as well as in the neighbouring countries. WHO has taken cognizance of the situation and will share its report shortly with us. The country data for respiratory viruses available with ICMR and the Integrated Disease Surveillance Program has also been reviewed, and no surge in any of the common respiratory viral pathogens is observed in India. A joint monitoring group meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Director General for Health Services on 4th January to review the situation,” he further stated.

Speaking about the country's preparedness for the virus, the BJP MP said that the health systems and surveillance networks of the country remain vigilant and ensure that the country is ready to respond promptly to any emerging health challenges.

“The health systems and surveillance networks of the country remain vigilant, ensuring the country is ready to respond promptly to any emerging health challenges. There is no reason to worry. We are closely monitoring the situation," Nadda said.

HMPV was first discovered in 2001 and belongs to the Paramyxoviridae family. It is closely related to the Respiratory Syncytial Virus. It spreads through respiratory droplets from coughing or sneezing, as well as by touching contaminated surfaces or coming into direct contact with infected individuals.