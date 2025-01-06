HMPV Virus Now In India! First Case Reported From Bengaluru Hospital; 8-Month-Old Baby Tests Positive

The world was still recovering from the devastation of COVID-19 when a new virus from China, HMPV, created a stir globally. An eight-month-old baby in a hospital in Bengaluru has been diagnosed with the HMPV virus.

After the COVID-19 pandemic, which shook the world, a virus named HMPV emerged in China. Now, the first case of this virus has been reported in India. An eight-month-old baby in a hospital in Bengaluru has been confirmed to have this virus.

An 8-month-old baby in a hospital in Bengaluru has been diagnosed with the HMPV virus. The health department stated that they had not tested the sample in their lab. The report of the case came from a private hospital, and there seems to be no reason to doubt the findings of this report.

It is worth mentioning that HMPV is typically detected in children. Among all flu samples, 0.7% are found to be HMPV. The exact strain of this virus has not yet been identified.

What is the HMPV Virus?

The new virus from China, Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), is a type of common respiratory virus that can spread among people of all ages. However, it is expected to have a greater impact on the elderly and young children. You can also become infected with the virus if you come into contact with an infected person. Some common symptoms of the virus include a runny nose, sore throat, headache, fatigue, cough, fever, or chills.

India on Alert, Know the Preparedness Measures

In light of recent reports of the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) outbreak in China, India is closely monitoring the situation through all available channels and has also requested timely information on the infection from the World Health Organization (WHO). The Ministry of Health has stated that as a precautionary measure, the number of laboratories testing for HMPV cases will be increased, and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) will monitor HMPV trends throughout the year.

According to reports, The ministry stated that a joint monitoring group (JMG) meeting was held on Saturday under the chairmanship of the Directorate General of Health Services to discuss the situation. Experts from the World Health Organization (WHO), Disaster Management Cell, Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), National Center for Disease Control (NCDC), Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Emergency Medical Relief (EMR) Division, and hospitals like AIIMS Delhi participated in the meeting. After detailed discussions and based on the currently available information, it was agreed that considering the ongoing flu season, the situation in China is not unusual.