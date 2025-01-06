HMPV Cases in India: The world was still recovering from the devastation of COVID-19 when a new virus from China, HMPV, created a stir globally. An eight-month-old baby in a hospital in Bengaluru has been diagnosed with the HMPV virus.

An 8-month-old baby in a hospital in Bengaluru has been diagnosed with the HMPV virus. The health department stated that they had not tested the sample in their lab. The report of the case came from a private hospital, and there seems to be no reason to doubt the findings of this report.

It is worth mentioning that HMPV is typically detected in children. Among all flu samples, 0.7% are found to be HMPV. The exact strain of this virus has not yet been identified.

The Karnataka Health Department has not given any confirmation, but Department sources informed Zee news that they will send samples to Pune for finding out which varient of virus. Also the 8 month old child has no travel history to China.

The HMPV virus detected in India is different. However, there is no clarity on whether the virus reported in China and the strain found here are related, we need to wait for confirmation before commenting a health source said.

The Government of Karnataka, Department of Health and Family Services issued a press release following the reports of the HMPV virus in Bengaluru, outlining essential dos and don'ts to prevent the spread of infection. The release emphasized that there is no immediate cause for panic regarding the spread of HMPV. The Health Department of Karnataka is closely monitoring the situation in collaboration with the Director of NCDC, MOH & FW, GOI New Delhi.

Take a look at Dos and Don'ts:

Dos:

1. Cover your mouth and nose with handkerchief or tissue paper, when you cough or sneeze.

2. Wash your hands often with soap and water or alcohol-based sanitizer.

3. Avoid crowded places.

4. Stay away from public places if you have fever, cough and sneezing.

5. Adequate ventilation with outdoor air is recommended in all settings to reduce the transmission.

6. Stay at home and limit contact with others if you are sick.

7. Drink plenty of water and eat nutritious food.

Don'ts

1. Reuse of tissue paper and handkerchief.

2. Close contact with sick people, sharing of towels, linen etc.

3. Frequent touching of eyes, nose and mouth.

4. Spitting in public places.

5. Self-medication without consulting the physician.

(This is a developing news...)

What is the HMPV Virus?

The new virus from China, Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), is a type of common respiratory virus that can spread among people of all ages. However, it is expected to have a greater impact on the elderly and young children. You can also become infected with the virus if you come into contact with an infected person. Some common symptoms of the virus include a runny nose, sore throat, headache, fatigue, cough, fever, or chills.

India on Alert, Know the Preparedness Measures

In light of recent reports of the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) outbreak in China, India is closely monitoring the situation through all available channels and has also requested timely information on the infection from the World Health Organization (WHO). The Ministry of Health has stated that as a precautionary measure, the number of laboratories testing for HMPV cases will be increased, and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) will monitor HMPV trends throughout the year.

According to reports, The ministry stated that a joint monitoring group (JMG) meeting was held on Saturday under the chairmanship of the Directorate General of Health Services to discuss the situation. Experts from the World Health Organization (WHO), Disaster Management Cell, Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), National Center for Disease Control (NCDC), Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Emergency Medical Relief (EMR) Division, and hospitals like AIIMS Delhi participated in the meeting. After detailed discussions and based on the currently available information, it was agreed that considering the ongoing flu season, the situation in China is not unusual.