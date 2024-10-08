Hodal | Assembly Election Result 2024 Live: Countdown Begins | Hodal Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2024 live: Winner and Losser Candidate Harinder Singh Ramrattan Udai Bhan; total votes, margin, BJP, Congress ECI Haryana Assembly Election Result

Hodal Assembly Election 2024: Voting, Candidates, and Key Details

The Hodal constituency in Haryana is all set for the 2024 Assembly elections, with vote counting currently underway after the elections were held on October 5. The state, which has 90 constituencies, including Hodal, saw a voter turnout of around 68%, signaling an actively engaged electorate. The results for Hodal, along with the rest of Haryana’s constituencies, will be declared on October 8, 2024. The voter turnout in Haryana is estimated to be around 68%, indicating an engaged electorate.

Voting and Result Dates for Hodal Assembly Election 2024

The Hodal constituency participated in Haryana’s single-phase election, with voting conducted on October 5, 2024. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced that the counting of votes and the declaration of results will occur on October 8, 2024, determining who will represent the constituency in the state assembly for the next term.

Major Candidates for Hodal Assembly Election 2024

Several prominent candidates from major political parties are contesting for the Hodal Assembly seat in the 2024 elections. Harinder Singh is the candidate for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while Udai Bhan is representing the Indian National Congress (INC). The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has nominated Manohar, the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) has put forward Satveer, and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) has fielded Sunil Kumar. With candidates from Haryana’s leading political parties in the race, the competition for this seat is expected to be intense.

Past Election Winners: 2019, 2014, and 2009

In the 2019 Assembly election, Jagdish Nayar from the BJP won the Hodal seat, securing 55,864 votes, narrowly defeating Udai Bhan of the Congress, who garnered 52,477 votes. This marked a significant victory for the BJP in the constituency.

In 2014, the Indian National Congress (INC) candidate Udai Bhan emerged victorious in Hodal, securing 50,723 votes and defeating Jagdish Nayar, then a candidate from the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), by a margin of 11,680 votes. Jagdish Nayar secured 39,043 votes during that election.

Going further back to 2009, Jagdish Nayar represented the INLD and won the seat with 46,515 votes, marking his first victory in the constituency.

As the results of the 2024 Hodal Assembly elections are set to be announced on October 8, it will be interesting to see whether the constituency will continue to back Jagdish Nayar of the BJP, who won in 2019, or return to Congress’ Udai Bhan, who triumphed in 2014. With new contenders from AAP, JJP, and INLD, the Hodal constituency is poised for a highly competitive race.