Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Without gender justice not possible to achieve holistic development: PM Narendra Modi

The PM added that after 70 years of Independence, the participation of women in elections is at its highest level ever.

Without gender justice not possible to achieve holistic development: PM Narendra Modi
Twitter/@BJPLive

New Delhi: Without gender justice, no country or society can claim to achieve holistic development Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (February 22). 

PM Modi said: "The government has brought about many changes, whether it be the appointment of women in military service or in the selection process of fighter pilots or regarding their freedom to work in the mines at night."

He emphasised that the Indian Constitution guarantees gender justice under the provisions of the right to equality, and India is among the few countries of the world which have ensured the right to vote for women since Independence. 

Modi added that after 70 years of Independence, the participation of women in elections is at its highest level ever.

For the first time in India, the enrolment of girls in educational institutions is more than the boys. He also added that the Constitution is a vehicle of life, and its spirit is always a spirit of age.

He also said, "Today, India is among those few countries of the world that sanction paid maternity leave." 

Modi was speaking at the International Judicial Conference being held at the Additional Building, Supreme Court Complex in the national capital.

