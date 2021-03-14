हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Assam Assembly elections

Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Miniter Rajnath Singh to visit Assam today

In Assam, Amit Shah will address the public in Margarita around 12:30 pm and at Nazira at 2 pm, after which he will then leave for West Bengal.

Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Miniter Rajnath Singh to visit Assam today
Picture credit: ANI

New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah Will visit the poll-bound states of Assam and West Bengal on Sunday (March 14).  Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will also address three public meetings in the poll-bound state of Assam.

In Assam, Amit Shah will address public meetings at Margarita at 12:30 pm and at Nazira at 2 pm, after which he will then leave for West Bengal. A BJP press release said Shah will hold a roadshow in Kharagpur at 5:15 pm.

 

According to the official Twitter handle of Rajnath Singh, the Defence Minister will address a rally in Biswanath at 12:25 pm, then address a public meeting in Gohpur at 01:40 pm following a public meeting in Deragaon at 3:05 pm in Assam today.

Singh, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda are among 40 star campaigners of the BJP for Assam Assembly elections.

Polling for the 126-member Assam assembly will be held on March 27, April 1 and April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

BJP has announced the first list of 71 candidates for Phase-I and Phase-II Assam Assembly Elections 2021. Of the 71 candidates, the party has given tickets to 11 new candidates. 

It has also fielded candidates on seats that were earlier held by its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and former partner Bodoland Peoples’ Front (BDF).

