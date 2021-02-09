हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah refutes accusation of sitting in Rabindranath Tagore’s chair, says Congress has habit of spreading lies

HM Amit Shah made it clear that he received an official letter from the Vice-Chancellor of Visva Bharti who clarified that no such incident took place. He also recalled the instances where former presidents Pratibha Patil, Pranab Mukherjee & late PM Rajiv Gandhi sat at that same spot.

Home Minister Amit Shah refutes accusation of sitting in Rabindranath Tagore’s chair, says Congress has habit of spreading lies
Pic Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah slammed Congress in his speech In the Lok Sabha session over allegations made by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury that the minister sat in Rabindranath Tagore’s seat during his visit to Shantiniketan.

HM Shah made it clear that he received an official letter from the Vice-Chancellor of Visva Bharti who clarified that no such incident took place. He also recalled the instances where former presidents Pratibha Patil, Pranab Mukherjee & late PM Rajiv Gandhi sat at that same spot.

Amit Shah was quoted by ANI saying, “Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said during his speech yesterday that I sat on Rabindranath Tagore’s seat during my visit to Santiniketan. I have a letter from VC of Visva Bharti where he clarified that no such incident happened, I sat near a window where anyone can sit.”

He further spoke about the matter and said, “Former presidents Pratibha Patil, Pranab Mukherjee & late PM Rajiv Gandhi sat at that same spot. I didn't sit on Tagore's seat but there are two pictures which show Pandit Nehru & Rajiv Gandhi seating on Tagore' seat.”

The Home Minister earlier spoke about the Centre coordinating with the Uttarakhand state authorities to help speed-up the ongoing rescue and relief efforts. He informed the Lok Sabha that 20 people had lost their lives, 6 people suffered injuries and 197 have gone missing in the tragedy. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Amit ShahLok SabhaAdhir Ranjan Chowdhury
Next
Story

CM Mamata Banerjee exploited West Bengal, says BJP President JP Nadda after launching 'Poriborton Yatra' in state
  • 1,08,47,304Confirmed
  • 1,55,158Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,26,63,887Confirmed
  • 22,21,737Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT9M6S

Uttarakhand Rescue: More than 30 dead, 171 people still missing