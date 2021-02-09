Home Minister Amit Shah refutes accusation of sitting in Rabindranath Tagore’s chair, says Congress has habit of spreading lies

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah slammed Congress in his speech In the Lok Sabha session over allegations made by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury that the minister sat in Rabindranath Tagore’s seat during his visit to Shantiniketan.

HM Shah made it clear that he received an official letter from the Vice-Chancellor of Visva Bharti who clarified that no such incident took place. He also recalled the instances where former presidents Pratibha Patil, Pranab Mukherjee & late PM Rajiv Gandhi sat at that same spot.

Amit Shah was quoted by ANI saying, “Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said during his speech yesterday that I sat on Rabindranath Tagore’s seat during my visit to Santiniketan. I have a letter from VC of Visva Bharti where he clarified that no such incident happened, I sat near a window where anyone can sit.”

Former presidents Pratibha Patil, Pranab Mukherjee & late PM Rajiv Gandhi sat at that same spot. I didn't sit on Tagore's seat but there are two pictures which show Pandit Nehru & Rajiv Gandhi seating on Tagore' seat: Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2021

He further spoke about the matter and said, “Former presidents Pratibha Patil, Pranab Mukherjee & late PM Rajiv Gandhi sat at that same spot. I didn't sit on Tagore's seat but there are two pictures which show Pandit Nehru & Rajiv Gandhi seating on Tagore' seat.”

