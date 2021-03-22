Home Minister Amit Shah to address three public rallies in Assam today

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to hold three public rallies in Assam on Monday ahead of the state Assembly elections.

Through a post on Twitter, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced that the Home Minister will address rallies in Dhemaji, Majuli and Udalguri.

His first address will be at the HS School ground in Dhemaji at 12 pm after which he will next be seen at Majuli at 1:45 pm. His final rally at Udalguri will happen at 3:50 pm.

Meanwhile, the manifesto for the West Bengal Assembly Elections was released by Union Minister Amit Shah on Sunday (March 21). He said the core of BJP's manifesto is based on 'Sonar Bangla' and if voted to power the party will ensure a state free of violence.

BJP’s manifesto for the high stake election in West Bengal promises to provide 33 per cent reservation for women in all state government jobs if voted to power.

Apart from this, the home minister emphasised infra development, health, industry and promised that every household in Bengal will get at least one job in the next five years.

Live TV