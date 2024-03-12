Home Ministry Bans J&K National Front; Know All About Hardline Hurriyat Conference Faction

The Union Home Ministry today imposed a ban on the Jammu Kashmir National Front led by Nayeem Ahmad Khan under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. An order issued by the Home Ministry declared the JKNF, a constituent of the hardline Hurriyat Conference, an "unlawful association" with immediate effect. This is yet another action by the Home Ministry against a Kashmir-based terror organisation. In October last year, the Ministry of Home Affairs had declared the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP) as an unlawful association for a period of five years. In December, the MHA declared the ‘Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction)’ MLJK-M as an 'Unlawful Association'.

What MHA Said About JKNF?

The MHA in its order said that the JKNF has been "indulging in unlawful activities, which are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty, and security of the country." It said members of the JKNF have remained involved in supporting terrorist activities and anti-India propaganda for fuelling secessionism in Jammu and Kashmir and providing logistic support to terrorists in the Union territory. The MHA also said JKNF members "have been involved in mobilising violent protesters in various parts of Kashmir for perpetrating unlawful activities, including supporting terrorist activities, sustained stone pelting on security forces."

What Is JKNF?

The JKLF was established in the United Kingdom in May 1977 by Amanullah Khan, one of the co-founders of the JKNLF, following the loss of most of his JKNLF associates who were either killed or captured by Indian security forces. It is purportedly backed by expatriates from the Mirpur community in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK). Another faction of the JKLF, led by Yasin Malik, emerged in September 1995 after Malik parted ways with Khan due to disagreements over the approach to achieving their objectives. Although both factions of the JKLF share the common aim of self-determination for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the Yasin Malik-led faction has renounced the use of violence to accomplish this goal.