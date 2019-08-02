Home Ministry refutes reports on 28,000 additional forces moved to Jammu and Kashmir

New Delhi: Reiterating its July 26 notification, Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday said that only 10,000 additional paramilitary troops have been inducted in Jammu and Kashmir, refuting reports that 28,000 additional troops would be deployed in valley.

The Home Ministry sources clarified that 100 companies of additional central forces were ordered for deployment about a week ago, who are in the process of reaching their stations.

The clarification comes after several reports surfaced suggesting that 28,000 paramilitary forces were ordered to be deployed in the Kashmir valley, in addition to that 10,000 paramilitary forces which were ordered for deployment on July 26.

Stating that details of deployment and movement of paramilitary forces have never been a topic of "discussion in public domain", MHA sources said that the induction and de-induction of central forces was a continuous and dynamic process as it is "based on assessment of internal security situation, training requirements, the need for paramilitary troops to be rotated for rest and recuperation".

For the rapid induction of CRPF and other paramilitary troops in Jammu and Kashmir, the government has pressed Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft including the C-17 heavy lift plane into service.

On July 26, the Narendra Modi government decided to move an additional 10,000 troops of the paramilitary forces to Jammu and Kashmir, with an aim to aimed at further strengthening the ongoing counter-terror operations in the Kashmir Valley.

The move had come days after National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval visited Jammu and Kashmir to review the law and order situation in the state.

During his two-day visit to the state, Doval met senior state government officials and top Army commanders who briefed him about the ground situation there.