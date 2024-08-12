Homefoil Packs More Punch With Kareena Kapoor Khan As Brand Ambassador

Homefoil, the makers of India's 2-in-1 foil and India’s 1st Golden Embossed Foil is pleased to announce that Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan has joined forces with them for its Homefoil range of products. Homefoil belongs to LSKB Aluminium Foils, the ultimate food packaging solution brand and the market leader in manufacturing high-quality aluminium foils.

With her effortless charm, stature and aura, Kareena Kapoor Khan embodies the values of Homefoil. As a caring mother and a homemaker, Kareena understands the importance of safe, healthy and high-quality food packaging, making her the perfect fit for Homefoil.

Homefoil ensures that food stays fresh and healthy. The brand aims to empower homemakers and professionals alike with its innovative products, making food storage and transportation hassle-free.

"We are delighted to have Kareena Kapoor Khan on board as our brand ambassador. Her association with Homefoil will help us reach a wider audience and reinforce our commitment to provide the best food packaging solutions," said Mr. Kunal Bajaj and Mr. Lakshay Singhal, LSKB Aluminium Foils.

Kareena Kapoor Khan added, “I am very happy to be a part of the Homefoil family. House foils are a very important household product which needs to be of high-quality. When I saw the golden embossed foil and the 2-in-1 foil I knew I needed to get my hands on them!"

Through this association, Homefoil aims to further strengthen its position in the market and promote the importance of safe food packaging practices.

(This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Ltd’s Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article. The IDPL Editorial team is not responsible for this content.)