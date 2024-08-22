Advertisement
DELHI POLICE

Honour Killing Case In Delhi: Woman Murdered Over Suspicion Of Having Affair

Police said the accused suspected that after her divorce, she had an affair.

|Last Updated: Aug 22, 2024, 05:20 PM IST|Source: PTI
Honour Killing Case In Delhi: Woman Murdered Over Suspicion Of Having Affair Representative Image

NEW DELHI: In a suspected case of honour killing, two men smothered their 35-year-old sister to death here over suspicion that she was having an affair, officials said on Thursday. Police examined footage from CCTV cameras to trace and arrest Abdullah and Arib in connection with the case, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) M Harsha Vardhan said. He added that there were no signs of sexual assault.

Police said the accused suspected that after her divorce, she had an affair. "They were suspicious over her activities and felt insulted, and planned to kill their sister," Vardhan said.

He said according to initial investigation, she was smothered to death. The exact cause of death will be known after postmortem, the DCP said. Her body was recovered from her house in the Hauz Qazi area of central Delhi after police were informed about it around 4.30 am on Thursday, Vardhan said.

