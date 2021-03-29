Hooliganism at its top: After threatening Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra, Ravi Azad now intimidates Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala

New Delhi: In the name of protesting against the Centre's three new farm laws, several agitators have now started creating chaos and are hell-bent on disturbing the peace of the common people.

A day after trying to incite violence and appealing to his 'fellow farmers' to not let Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra hold his program in Hisar (Haryana), Ravi Azad is now threatening Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala.

Azad, who calls himself the Haryana's Youth President of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), is now conspiring against Chautala, as per the 26-minute-long video posted on his official account.

The 'so-called' farmer is also thanking people for not letting Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra hold his show on Sunday. He is seen as 'appealing' to people to thrash Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kanwar Pal Gujjar, who has been a former speaker of the Haryana Legislative Assembly.

"31 March ko ek sath poore Haryana me hoga BJP valo ka ilaaj (BJP leaders will be 'treated' across Haryana on March 31)," Azad said during a Facebook live session.

Earlier, he had asked 'young people' to prepare their 'laths' (sticks) so that Subhash Chandra is not able to organize his program.

This is to be noted that thousands of farmers are protesting against the Centre's new farm laws since late November 2020 and eleven rounds of talks between the central government and the farmer unions have failed to break the impasse over the contentious farm laws.

