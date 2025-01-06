The Atul Subhash suicide case has shaken the entire nation with people raising questions against the misuse of anti-dowry and alimony laws. The Bengaluru police arrested Atul's wife Nikita Singhania, her brother and her mother last month and an FIR was registered against them. Nikita had approached the Karnataka High Court seeking quashing of the FIR against her. However, on Monday, the High Court rejected the plea.

Atul Subhash committed suicide alleging his wife demanded Rs 3 crore for divorce settlement. The police registered an FIR against the accused persons under Sections 108, 3 (5) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) on December 9.

The single bench headed by Justice S.R. Krishna Kumar passed the order orally stating that the FIR gives out everything to book the case under abetment of suicide. "The prima facie ingredients of the offence are made out in the complaint. Why don't you want the investigation to happen?" the bench asked Singhania.

The counsel for Singhania submitted to the court that no ingredients were made out in the complaint for registration of the FIR over the abetment of suicide. She also contended that the deceased Atul Subhash had not mentioned any act by his wife and family members which drew him to commit suicide.

The court issued notices to respondents and directed them to file objections. The direction was also given for the prosecution to submit the materials collected during the investigation.

A Bengaluru court on January 4 granted bail to the estranged wife and in-laws of automobile firm executive Atul Subhash, who committed suicide here last month citing a troubled marriage and accusing his spouse of harassment. The bail was granted to Atul Subhash's wife Nikita Singhania, her mother Nisha Singhania and brother-in-law Anurag Singhania.

The family of Atul Subhash has stated that after obtaining the order sheet, they would appeal against the decision in the High Court of Karnataka. (With IANS inputs)

(Discussions on suicides can be triggering for some. But suicides are preventable. If you are looking for help, some suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-40769002 from Sanjivini (Delhi-based, 10 am - 5.30 pm) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based, 8 am - 10 pm), +91 9999666555 from Vandrevala Foundation (Mumbai-based, 24x7).