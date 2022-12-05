HORRIFIC! Man CHOPS OFF woman's breasts in crowded market of Bhagalpur; ACT reminds of Shraddha Walkar case in BIHAR

Neelam Devi of Bihar was murdered almost like Shraddha Walkar of Delhi. Shakeel of the same village, along with his accomplice, cut off the hands, ears and breasts of the woman. The accused tried to cut his leg as well, but both ran away after hearing the sound of someone coming. The young woman was admitted to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College in Mayaganj with serious injuries. But she died during treatment. Doctors said the cause of death was excessive bleeding. However, it is claimed that the woman had told the police the name of her killer before her death.

Bhagalpur Terror: Main Accused

The young man attacked the young woman with a sharp weapon in front of everyone in the crowded market. The young woman's breast was cut by the sharp weapon. Her hands, feet and ears were also cut off. The woman later died in the hospital. The incident happened in Bhagalpur, Bihar. According to police sources, the young woman is married. She used to visit the market regularly. The young woman went to the market to buy daily necessities on Saturday. At that time, the accused youth appeared in the market hiding the weapon in a container. His name is Mohammad Shakeel.

Bhagalpur Terror: The Victim

Neelam Devi (40 years) was hacked to death with a sharp weapon on the roadside near Chhoti Dilauri in Pirpainti police station area on Saturday. Shakeel of Pirpainti Bazar attacked the woman from behind on the head. Together with Shakeel's brother, Mohammad Sheikh Juddin, who was already there with a weapon, he cut off the hands, ears and breasts of the woman. One sandal and a pot were lying on the spot. Pirpainti police have also recovered broken bangles and blood-soaked soil from the spot. Police handed over the dead body to the family members after conducting a postmortem. The police have arrested Shakeel, the main accused involved in the murder, and his accomplice, Mohammad Juddin.

The woman's son Kundan said that he had taken his mother on a bicycle to Pirpainti market. While returning home, he dropped his mother a little further from the Singhia Bridge and stopped at Basa. While his mother was on her way home, Shakeel and Juddin carried out the crime. According to the police, Shakeel attacked the young woman in front of everyone in the crowded market. He started hitting the woman with a sharp weapon. He cut off his breast. After that, his two hands, two legs and two ears were also amputated. Hearing the screams, a passer-by passing by called her husband Ashok Yadav, and informed him about the incident.

Bhagalpur Terror: Chicken Chopper Used

Police have recovered the weapon used in the murder. The accused had chopped the organs of the woman with a chicken chopper. Apart from this, the police have recovered more weapons from the house of the accused. Ashok Yadav, the husband of the deceased, said that he runs a grocery shop. His wife Neelam also used to sit in the shop. Mohammad Shakeel used to come to his shop without any work. Tension arose in the area after the murder of the woman. The police have arrested one of the accused in this case while raids are on to nab the other accused.

Horrific Murder: Cause of Dispute

SDO and SDPO said that there was a dispute between the parties regarding the transaction of money. An incident occurred due to this. SSP Baburam said that in the investigation so far it has been found that the deceased had borrowed some money from the accused. A month ago there was also a dispute between the two sides regarding the return of the money. On Saturday, the accused attacked the woman with a sharp weapon regarding this.

However, the woman's husband said that neither he nor his family had any enmity with the accused. The police have so far arrested 5 people on suspicion of being involved in this incident. After attacking the young woman, Shakeel fled from the spot. Locals and witnesses informed the police after seeing the young woman lying in a bloody state. The police came and rescued her.