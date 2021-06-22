हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Uttar Pradesh

Horror! One-and-a-half-year-old abducted, raped, murdered in Uttar Pardesh

According to reports, the toddler was sleeping in an open courtyard on Monday night when the accused (30) picked her up and took her to a deserted school building nearby, where he raped her. When the parents did not find their girl early morning on Tuesday, a search began and she was found profusely bleeding. The accused, who was also with the victim, was caught by the villagers and handed over to the police.

Representational Image

Bahraich: A one-and-a-half-year-old girl died after she was abducted and sexually assaulted by a man in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district. According to report, the accused was caught by locals from the crime scene and thrashed before being handed over to the police. He tried to escape from police custody while being taken to court but was overpowered after being shot in the leg, police said.

Girl succumbs to her injuries during treatment, POCSO Act filed against accused

 

The girl was admitted to hospital where she succumbed to her injuries during the treatment. 

A case under charges of murder and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been lodged against the accused. While being taken to court in the afternoon for remand, the 30-year-old attacked the police team and tried to escape from the spot, SHO of the area police station Sanjay Singh told PTI. 

Police fired in the air but the accused did not stop and got shot in the leg, the SHO said, adding that he was arrested and sent to court for remand following a medical examination. The ASP said charges under the National Security Act will also be invoked against the accused.

The girl's father said he frantically searched for his missing daughter along with other villagers only to find her in such a bad state in the nearby school. 

