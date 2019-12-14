Hospital on wheels: Lifeline Express reaches Prayagraj's Subedarganj railway station

PRAYAGRAJ: World's first hospital train, Lifeline Express, reached Subedar railway station in Prayagraj district in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. The train will remain boarded at the railway station for 20 days, till January 8, 2020.

UP government spokesperson and Cabinet Minister Siddharth Nath Singh, after doing an inspection of the train, said, "This train is the world's first moving hospital which is a blessing for the needy and financially weak people. The train is equipped for doing treatment for several serious diseases."

The Indian Railways, in partnership with Impact India Foundation, had launched the Lifeline Express - the world's first hospital on wheels - on July 16, 1991, from CSMT to provide free of cost medical care to the poor living in remote corners of the country.

The seven coaches of the Lifeline Express have advanced operation theatres, a pathology lab, a mammography unit, a gynaecology examination room, a dental unit, a pharmacy, consultation cubicles, and X-Ray unit, among others.

Senior doctors and medical professionals from Delhi and Mumbai will render their services to the ailing people free of cost at the train. During the train's tenure in Prayagraj, many railway officials and employees including Dr Paritosh, Dr Palak, in-charge of LifeLine Express Dr Anil, Dr Rahul Singh, Dr Chitanshu Shukla, ADM Finance and Revenue MP Singh will also be present.

The Cabinet Minister also informed that free medicines, food, and lodging will also be available for the patients admitted to the train.

The Lifeline Express has travelled across over 20 states, covering over 201 rural locations in 138 districts providing medical treatment to 12.32 lakh patients, including 1.46 lakh cases of surgery, a CR statement said.

Its on-board services include restored mobility, correction of facial deformities, treatment for epilepsy, dental problems and cancer, among others - all of which are provided free of cost, it said.