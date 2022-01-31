Hours ahead of Budget 2022-23, Union Cabinet to meet on Feb 1 for approval

New Delhi: The current Union cabinet of India will hold a meeting on Tuesday (February 1) ahead of the presentation of Budget 2022-23. According to ANI, the meeting will be held at 10:10 am with the purpose to approve the Union Budget.

Once approved, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman would present a paperless budget for the second time in the history of the country.

Budget 2022-23

Union Budget on February 1, 2022, which is going to be Sitharaman’s fourth, will focus more on how the government balances out populist measures while walking the tightrope of fiscal consolidation.

While Indian corporates are expecting some key announcements which will enable them to reset their growth agenda, individual taxpayers are expecting some more disposable income in their hands to invest and consume more.

Budget Session schedule

The Budget session 2022-23, starting Monday offers only a seventy-nine and a half hours window for the government`s legislative agenda and for taking up issues of immediate public concern. There will be a total of 29 sittings, divided into two phases.

The first part of the Budget session will have 10 sittings between January 31 and February 11 while 19 sittings are scheduled for the second part between March 14 and April 8.

On the first day on Monday, the President will address the Members of both the Houses after which copies of his address will be laid on the Table.

Covid-19

"Keeping in view the threat posed by COVID-19 pandemic, elaborate arrangements have been made in the Lok Sabha Chamber and other parts of Parliament House Complex," the release stated.

"To ensure the norms of social distancing, members will be allotted seats in Lok Sabha Chamber (282), Lok Sabha Galleries (except Press Gallery) (148), Rajya Sabha Chamber (60) and Rajya Sabha Gallery (51)," it added.

It was also informed that arrangements have been made for COVID vaccination and testing in the Complex for Members of Parliament and other visitors.

