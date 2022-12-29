How Acclaimed Abstract Artist, Shreena Patel (Art by Shree) Puts Her Stamp On Her Work In A True Artistic Way

Shreena Patel, a London-based abstract artist has created a niche of her own with her outstanding work. The award-winning artist specialises in acrylics, metallics, and sparkle and has made a mark for some of the best religious and non-religious paintings under her brand Art By Shree.

But that's not it, Shreena has a knack for social media and understands how to promote her brand. Shreena's ArtByShree uses the hashtag #ShreesSignatureLines on her social media to create a brand for herself

Like a true artist, she paints her ‘Signature Lines’ in her bespoke commissions so that her work can be easily identified. It makes her stand out from the rest and restrengthens her brand. Her line arts are painted in various colours and fused together with metallics and her signature sparkle and 24-carat gold.

With her outstanding work, Shreena has gained thousands of fans on social media. She also enjoys an amazing clientele with big brand names and celebs.

Shreena Patel's Instagram is full of outstanding art which consistently receives love from her fans. Her religious art especially has created a niche of its own. From Mahadev to Sai Baba and from Guru Nanak Dev to Maa Kali, she has creations for every avatar of God.

One of her best works was featured in front of the Mayor of London at Diwali. It was indeed a memorable moment for her when her portrait of Pramukh Swami Maharaj titled ‘Divine Joy’ got featured in BAPS Neasden’s Temple where the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan gave his Diwali and New Year greetings.

Shreena Patel's Art By Shree recently collaborated with Xclusive Yachts. She created cushion designs that were used on board for the fleet in Dubai. She also designed the 43-meter tri-deck of the super yacht and hand-painted several designs for the team on mini canvases in acrylics and texture. These designs were printed on cushions and distributed across their fleet.

When asked what the designs feature, the artist told, The Khaleej Times, “The designs I painted for them included Atlantis, Burj Al Arab, Ain Dubai, an Anchor, Xclusive Yachts Logo and Burj Khalifa." She describes it simply as ‘ART meets Yachts’.

(Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.)