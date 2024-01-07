How Buddhist-Hindu Lakshadweep Became A Muslim Dominated Island?

New Delhi: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit and the derogatory remarks of the neighbouring country Maldives’ ministers, social media is abuzz with the union territory of Lakshadweep and its beauty. PM Modi’s Lakshadweep tour and social media posts promoting tourism there have sparked speculations of a pinch for Maldives at the international level. This irked the Maldivian ministers, who made baseless statements and got suspended from their positions.

Lakshadweep became the most searched keyword on Google Search after PM Modi’s tour. Social media users wrote about the stunning natural beauty and the warm hospitality of the people there. Meanwhile, thousands cancelled their trip to Maldives and #BoycottMaldives hashtag started trending on social media.

History Of Lakshadweep Islands

How did Lakshadweep, the land of Hindus and Buddhists, become Muslim-dominated? Also, how does Maldives compare to the natural beauty of the beaches of Lakshadweep? Lakshadweep is the smallest union territory of India. There are now 36 islands in this archipelago of 32 islands. Lakshadweep’s current administrative capital is Kavaratti. More than 96 per cent of the population here follows Islam. However, Lakshadweep was not Muslim-dominated before. There were followers of the Hindu and Buddhist religions here.

How Islam Reached Lakshadweep?

Islam was introduced in Lakshadweep in AD 631 by an Arab Sufi Ubaidullah. Government documents say that the advent of Islam in Lakshadweep was around the year 41 Hijra in the 7th century AD. Amini, Kalpeni Andrott, Kavaratti and Agatti are the oldest inhabited islands of this archipelago established by King Cheraman Perumal. King Cheraman Perumal converted to Islam in 825 AD because somewhere his influence was also on this island due to contact and trade with Arabs.

Lakshadweep Became A Union Territory In 1956

During the 11th century, this archipelago was ruled by the last Chola kings and then the kings of Cannanore. Later the Portuguese and then after the 16th century the Chirakkal Hindu rulers and then the Arakkal Muslims, then Tipu Sultan and then the British ruled in Lakshadweep. After independence in 1947, it was merged into the Madras Presidency of India on the basis of language in 1956. After that, it was included in the state of Kerala. Then in the same year, Lakshadweep was given the status of a union territory. Earlier it was known as Laccadive, Minicoy, and Amindivi. The name of this region was changed to Lakshadweep after 1971.

Unexplored Tourist Destination

Most of Lakshadweep and its beaches are unexplored in terms of tourism. Most of its population usually lives on 9-10 islands out of total 36. Therefore, most of Lakshadweep and its beaches are unexplored in terms of tourism. Permission has to be taken from Lakshadweep Tourism before coming here from other states of the country. It is better to bring cash for travel here because internet connectivity is limited in many areas of Lakshadweep.

Except Bangaram Island, there is prohibition on all islands. The administrator appointed by the President of India runs the administration in Lakshadweep.