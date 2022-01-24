How Dhruvik Patel has become a pioneer in Gujarat’s digital marketing industry

Dhruvik Patel, the youngest serial entrepreneur of Gujarat has become the hot topic in everyone’s conversations nowadays. He hails from the outskirts of Anand, Gujarat, and is 23 years old now. Dhruvik owns the digital marketing agency. He has completed MSc in Information Technology from Natubhai V. Patel College of Pure & Applied Sciences, Vidhyanagar. Dhruvik started earning through social media when he was pursuing his studies at Knowledge High School, Anand.

Till now, he has worked with more than 500+ brands and artists all over the globe. He spends his free time learning new Skills instead of wasting time watching web series and playing online games. It is not like that, if you become rich, you become successful, success means you have the freedom of doing what you love and to live by your own rules. Dhruvik Patel has proved to everyone that to achieve your dreams, one doesn’t need to invest years or a ton of money instead just passion, determination, and a hint of optimism will blow the candle.

All say that they wish to be successful but when it comes to enduring all the ups and downs in the journey, hustles of sleepless nights and struggle, only some of them will be willing to go through with it. And undoubtedly, Dhruvik is one such impressive guy who didn't let his dreams go away due to the problem arising in his journey, and showed us that anything can be achieved if you are persistent enough towards your dream.

Digital Marketing is not as simple as now, techniques and methods are changing rapidly. One must always be updated to ongoing market trends and strategies if one wants to stand ahead of competitors in the digital marketing world. In a very short period, Dhruvik became a very popular name in the field of digital marketing due to his dedication and passion for his work.

He has achieved the tag of “Youngest Digital Marketing Expert” by Digital Guruji at the age of 22. Dhruvik completely understands the importance of social media in today’s digital world; so he provides the best online marketing services to his clients, including SMM, SEO, Youtube, and Instagram Promotions, Amazon Web Services, PR & marketing services, and Facebook Campaigns.

Dhruvik Patel has kept no stone unturned and is now aiming to grow his stature to new heights in the digital world with the unique vision of the creation of jobs at all entry every level of the market with spreading happiness and valuing entertainment.

