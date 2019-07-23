How foreign media reacted to Chandrayaan 2 launch

The successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by Indian Space Research Organsation (ISRO) on Monday was a proud moment for billions of Indians. ISRO successfully launched its second lunar mission on-board its powerful rocket GSLV-MkIII-M1 from Sriharikota to explore the south pole of moon. It is to be noted that no other nation has sent a rover to south pole of moon so far.

Almost all well-known media houses in the world covered the giant leap of India's space programme of launching Chandrayaan 2.

Here's how the foreing media reacted to Chandrayaan 2:

The New York Times (NYT), wrote, "India Launches Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission on Second Try".

"This would be a huge leap forward for India's ambitious space program, and scientists and defense experts everywhere are watching to see whether the country can pull it off," it added.

Washington Post said, "We have liftoff! India launches moon mission on second attempt."

CNN said, "Success in India's second attempt at launching moon mission".

"The country's latest lunar mission, Chandrayaan-2, which means "moon vehicle" in Sanskrit, took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh state at 2:43 p.m., Monday local time (5:13 a.m. ET)," wrote CNN.

Aljazeera said, "India's moon mission Chandrayaan-2 gets off the ground".

The Independent said, "India launches Chandrayaan-2 mission to the Moon after calling off previous attempt".

Guardian said, "India's Chandrayaan-2 moon mission lifts off a week after aborted launch".

BBC had a similar headline: "Chandrayaan-2: India launches second Moon mission".

Over 1000 scientists have worked relentlessly over the past several years to make Chandrayaan 2 a reality as well as a success. The mission, which costs around 141 million dollars, includes four components: a GSLV Mk-III, an orbiter, a lander; and the small rover.