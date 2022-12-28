How infectious is China's Covid-19 BF.7 variant? Read top AIIMS doc's IMP analysis

New Delhi: Amid the spike in Omicron sub-variant BF.7 cases globally, AIIMS Epidemiologist Sanjay K. Rai on Wednesday said that the transmissibility of new Covid-19 variant is high. A person infected with the sub-variant can further infect 10-18 people. India recorded a single-day rise of 157 new COVID-19 cases, while the count of active cases of the disease has marginally decreased to 3,421, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. After the Centre re-started random testing of incoming passengers amid the rising scare of Covid-19 in several countries, a total of 39 international travellers have been found Covid positive across different airports of the country. The random testing for Covid infection at airports was started on December 24.

"The earlier variant could infect 5-6 people. Those who have had Covid earlier or have been vaccinated may also get Covid again," news agency ANi quoted Epidemiologist Sanjay K. Rai as saying.

"WHO has issued guidelines regarding this and the Government of India has also issued guidelines. The government is working at its own level and a mock drill has also taken place in this regard, but now the public should cooperate with the government. A good sign that herd immunity has been created in India," he added.

In view of the previous trends, India may record a surge in Covid cases in Januray 2023 and next 40 days going to be crucial for the country, news agency PTI reported.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Health Minister Mandaviya also held meetings to assess the country's preparedness to deal with a fresh surge in cases.

Mock drills were also held at health facilities across India on Tuesday to check operational readiness to deal with any spurt in Covid-19 infection.

(With agency inputs)